Barclays Increases Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $131.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.
Duolingo Stock Down 0.2 %
Duolingo stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.01 and a beta of 0.42. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $47,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $1,398,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,545.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $47,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,107 shares of company stock valued at $30,631,770. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.