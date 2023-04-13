Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Down 3.1%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 15,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 91,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

