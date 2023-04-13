Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Down 2.6%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLOGet Rating) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 319,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,064,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $572.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

