Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Down 2.6%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 319,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,064,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $572.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.