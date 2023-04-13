CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCCS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CCCS stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
