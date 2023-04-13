CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCCS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

