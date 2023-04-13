iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given New $4.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICAD. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on iCAD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on iCAD from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iCAD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Stock Performance

ICAD stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.11. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Insider Activity at iCAD

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 48.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. As a group, analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana R. Brown bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment relates to radiation therapy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.