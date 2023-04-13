HC Wainwright Lowers BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $12.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.95. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 95.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.