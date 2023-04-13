Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oportun Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.68 million. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,619.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1,558.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

