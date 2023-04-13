MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Increased to $1,525.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,419.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,256.04 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,329.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,198.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,019.29.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

