Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

STRA stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 1,151.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 103,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

