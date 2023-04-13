FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTCI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

FTCI stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $290.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.69.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Equities analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 89,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,919.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,653,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,525,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 89,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $202,419.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,919.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

