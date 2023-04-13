Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.03. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after buying an additional 172,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $25,297,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 646,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

