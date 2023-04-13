Orchid Price Reaches $0.0897 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $86.31 million and $2.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

