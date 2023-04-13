FTX Token Price Reaches $2.24 on Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 68.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00007416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 76.3% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $737.20 million and approximately $443.11 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

