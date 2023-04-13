Frontier (FRONT) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $22.59 million and $16.99 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

