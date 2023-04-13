TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of -219.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.