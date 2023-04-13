Blair Graeme Cunningham Sells 3,000 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $23,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $194,141.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Shares of CODA stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $87.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Coda Octopus Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 343,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.