Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,963 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $20,709.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,357.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYC stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

