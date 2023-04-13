Duncan Moore Buys 20,000 Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) Director Duncan Moore acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ASP Isotopes Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASP Isotopes stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ASP Isotopes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

