Insider Buying: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) Director Jerry Raio acquired 1,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $17,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RIV opened at $11.50 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

