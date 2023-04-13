Insider Buying: RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) Director Jerry Raio acquired 1,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $17,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE RIV opened at $11.50 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.