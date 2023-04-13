James Spenceley Buys 4,000 Shares of Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Stock

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Rating) insider James Spenceley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.79 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,160.00 ($10,039.74).

Kogan.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

About Kogan.com

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; and directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings.

