Philip Liang Purchases 5,925 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang acquired 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $13,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Philip Liang acquired 3,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Philip Liang bought 73,900 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $152,973.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Philip Liang acquired 73,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $125,685.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Philip Liang purchased 49,800 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $118,026.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Philip Liang acquired 37,100 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Philip Liang bought 30,000 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Philip Liang acquired 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $35,375.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang bought 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang bought 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $185,068.80.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang bought 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,977.45.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 9.2 %

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $272.06 million, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

