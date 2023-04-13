SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $348.47.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.45 and a 200-day moving average of $228.53.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,633,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,613,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,771,000 after acquiring an additional 210,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,469,000 after acquiring an additional 337,708 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.