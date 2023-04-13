Critical Analysis: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) & ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and ZeroFox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $17.74 billion 4.05 $2.53 billion $3.92 29.21 ZeroFox $117.62 million 1.62 -$742.05 million N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than ZeroFox.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 1 4 13 0 2.67 ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fiserv and ZeroFox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fiserv currently has a consensus price target of $128.68, indicating a potential upside of 12.40%. ZeroFox has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.50%. Given ZeroFox’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than Fiserv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZeroFox has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and ZeroFox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 14.26% 13.32% 5.39% ZeroFox N/A -71.15% -38.58%

Summary

Fiserv beats ZeroFox on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment offers technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment includes the provision of services to financial institutions and corporate clients with products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

