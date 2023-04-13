Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Jeff Dyke Sells 86,596 Shares

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

