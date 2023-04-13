Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) vs. Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) Head to Head Review

Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molekule Group has a beta of -6.77, suggesting that its stock price is 777% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kronos Advanced Technologies and Molekule Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and Molekule Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 13.85 -$1.37 million N/A N/A Molekule Group $227,186.00 233.05 -$6.17 million ($0.47) -3.70

Kronos Advanced Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Advanced Technologies and Molekule Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A Molekule Group -2,717.18% -65.94% -46.29%

Summary

Kronos Advanced Technologies beats Molekule Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

