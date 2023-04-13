Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 31,329 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 31,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,242,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $506,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Avalo Therapeutics

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.