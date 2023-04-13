Insider Buying: CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII) Insider Buys 68,828 Shares of Stock

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Rating) insider Adrian Gurgone acquired 68,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,321.76 ($41,934.94).

CI Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get CI Resources alerts:

CI Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. CI Resources’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About CI Resources

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, West Africa, and Singapore. It operates through: Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.