Sadie Stern Sells 393 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $44,153.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $114.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $125.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.