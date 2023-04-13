Insider Buying: Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) Insider Acquires 6,529,961 Shares of Stock

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD – Get Rating) insider Thomas (Tommy) McKeith bought 6,529,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,649.81 ($21,622.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Arrow Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold and iron deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vranso project located in the prolific Boromo greenstone belt in central-west Burkina Faso; the Boulsa project situated in Markoye Fault corridor; the Nako project located in the Southern Boromo; and the Hounde South project situated in the Southwest Burkina Faso.

