Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $39,330.17 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $39,330.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,476,676 shares in the company, valued at $31,615,633.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $74,980.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $288,832.60.

LEGH stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $535.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

