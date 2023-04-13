Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jason Reiman sold 44 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $10,780.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $261.17.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.40.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

