Insider Buying: GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) CEO Michael Martin Breen acquired 50,000 shares of GT Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GT Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $730,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in GT Biopharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About GT Biopharma

GTBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

