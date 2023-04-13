ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Buys $29,320.00 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 538,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,770,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 445 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,962.30.

Shares of ACR opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

