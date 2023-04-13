The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $38,880.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jason Reiman sold 44 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $10,780.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $258.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.88. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $261.17.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Hershey by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.40.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

