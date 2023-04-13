Insider Buying: GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) CFO Acquires $25,000.00 in Stock

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) CFO Manu Ohri acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GT Biopharma Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GT Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTBP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

