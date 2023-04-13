Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Sells $36,482.88 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $36,482.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,476,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FGEN stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FibroGen in the second quarter worth $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 67.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

