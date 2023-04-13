Enrique A. Conterno Sells 1,869 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FibroGen Trading Up 1.1 %

FibroGen stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 894,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $12,641,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth $9,887,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth $9,609,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading

