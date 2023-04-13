Enrique A. Conterno Sells 1,869 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,140.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FibroGen Trading Up 1.1 %
FibroGen stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.69.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of FibroGen
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
FibroGen Company Profile
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FibroGen (FGEN)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.