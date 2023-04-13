Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Insider Peter Stephens Buys 59,000 Shares

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Rating) insider Peter Stephens acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$24,603.00 ($16,293.38).

Etherstack Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Etherstack

Etherstack plc, a wireless technology company, engages in licensing mission critical radio technologies to equipment manufacturers and network operators Australia and internationally. Its technology enables push-to-talk (PTT) communications; and advanced digital land mobile radio (LMR), and cellular and satellite networks.

