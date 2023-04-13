Insider Buying: Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) CTO Buys $99,999.00 in Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CTO Haeren Geoffrey Van acquired 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 308,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nogin Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Nogin stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Nogin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $230.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nogin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nogin
About Nogin
Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nogin (NOGN)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Nogin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nogin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.