Insider Buying: Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) CTO Buys $99,999.00 in Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CTO Haeren Geoffrey Van acquired 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 308,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nogin Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Nogin stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Nogin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $230.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nogin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nogin

About Nogin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nogin during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Stories

