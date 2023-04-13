Azmi Nabulsi Purchases 10,000 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,423.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

