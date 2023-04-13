Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $144,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,690.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $216.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $150.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,594,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.