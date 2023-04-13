Robert S. Wiesenthal Sells 32,514 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 32,514 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $96,891.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,743,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,076,759.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.75. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.11 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

BLDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.