Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $105,118.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $105,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

TMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,042,000 after buying an additional 284,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after buying an additional 425,350 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 660,787 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 353,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,188,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

