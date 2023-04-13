Paul B. Prager Purchases 100,000 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TeraWulf Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of WULF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About TeraWulf

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

