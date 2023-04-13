Colby Hauser Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD) Stock

Talon Energy Ltd. (ASX:TPD – Get Rating) insider Colby Hauser purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$175,000.00 ($115,894.04).

Colby Hauser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talon Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Colby Hauser 357,143 shares of Talon Energy stock.

Talon Energy Stock Performance

About Talon Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Talon Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of oil and gas projects in Australia and Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in the Vantage, Chisum, Bluestring/White Bear, and Carnaby projects located in North Sea; holds a 45% interest in Walyering project located in Perth Basin; and holds a 33% in the Gurvantes XXXV coal seam gas project located in southern Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.