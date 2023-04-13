Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Acquires 4,858 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 4,858 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $90,698.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,402,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,521,986.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 27th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 5,790 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $109,952.10.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11.
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
NYSE BRT opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $357.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
Read More
