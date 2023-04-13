Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Acquires 4,858 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 4,858 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $90,698.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,402,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,521,986.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 5,790 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $109,952.10.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE BRT opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $357.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Read More

