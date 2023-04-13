Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 7,598 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Avid Bioservices Price Performance
Avid Bioservices stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
Featured Stories
