Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 7,598 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 683,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 618,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDMO has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

