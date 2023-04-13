Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.55

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.55 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 113.10 ($1.40), with a volume of 1006798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.35 ($1.38).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 118 ($1.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 132 ($1.63).

Centrica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -872.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.52.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Centrica

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,307.69%.

In other news, insider Chanderpreet Duggal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,318.89). In related news, insider Chris O?Shea acquired 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £1,903.44 ($2,357.20). Also, insider Chanderpreet Duggal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,318.89). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 902,636 shares of company stock valued at $93,213,024. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

