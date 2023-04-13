Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 1-Year High at $256.60

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.60 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 252.40 ($3.13), with a volume of 69620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.20 ($3.15).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MONY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.22) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.22) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.10).
Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,892.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend
About Moneysupermarket.com Group
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.
