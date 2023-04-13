Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.00

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.89), with a volume of 127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.91).

Octopus Titan VCT Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -612.50 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Octopus Titan VCT alerts:

Octopus Titan VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Octopus Titan VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Octopus Titan VCT’s payout ratio is -4,166.67%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.